Why I Pulled My Daughters Out of Ballet

I was so excited when my daughters were old enough to take ballet classes. Dance was such a precious part of my girlhood. I studied ballet from elementary school through high school, performing in ballet companies and musical theatre productions. I rediscovered ballet after my oldest child was born when I started teaching at my former studio and working as a rehearsal assistant for the ballet company.
The opening notes of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker raise my blood pressure as years of memories of waiting in the wings ready to emerge as a toy soldier, a party guest, or Clara rush back to me. It’s in my bones and I was thrilled when my oldest daughter was absolutely overcome with love for ballet. She danced through the house, wore her leotard and tights everywhere, and insisted on listening to classical music at all times. I adored watching her love it all.
When we moved to a different state, I knew it might be a task finding a good studio. All ballet classes are not created equal. I asked around and settled on what seemed to be the most professional studio with the best training. Unfortunately, the class my daughters were placed in was underwhelming.
They were losing interest. But we had already paid for recital costumes and I was going to insist they finish out the year–that is until I watched them learning their ballet recital dance through the observation window. It started with their backs to the mirror (or audience), hands on their hips, shaking their little booties.
I’m just gonna state the obvious that shaking your butt at the audience isn’t ballet, not by any stretch of the imagination. And maybe I’m in the minority here, but I don’t think sexualizing small children is “cute.” Cute is little ballerinas chasse-ing across the stage and plie-ing at the wrong time and you say “aw.” Cute is not sexualized movement imposed on small children who don’t understand what they’re doing.
For anyone who has spent time in the dance world, it’s well-known that it’s difficult to find studios that continue teaching age appropriate choreography to the 12 and older crowd. But let me remind you that my daughters are THREE and FIVE. Even toddlers aren’t safe from being sexualized?!
I’m not okay with someone sexualizing my small children, but I’m even less okay with paying someone a hefty monthly fee to do it.
When class was over I tried not to freak out. I helped the girls get their sneakers on, packed up their ballet shoes in the dance bag, and didn’t mention the recital dance on the way home. They chatted in their car seats and I decided to discuss the situation with Daniel before saying anything to them or to the studio.
We brainstormed some options. Maybe I could discuss my concerns with the teacher about the choreography or move them to a different class? Maybe we should just let it go and find a different studio for the next year? The girls were excited about the recital and we didn’t want to raise a big stink unless we were sure it was worth it. Was I making a big deal out of nothing? We decided to sleep on it.
A couple of days later my five-year-old was chattering to me about the chalk picture she was drawing on the concrete and then began a new topic.
“Mama……I don’t like my recital dance. My teacher told me to shake my booty at the mirror, but that makes me feel embarrassed. I don’t want to do that, but she said I had to because it’s our recital dance. Do I really have to?”
OH HELL NO….is not what I said, but certainly what I thought.
“Of course not, babe. You don’t EVER have to do anything with your body that makes you feel uncomfortable. Even if someone tells you you’re supposed to. If you feel embarrassed or uncomfortable or scared, you can ALWAYS say “no.” And you can always tell Mom or Dad if someone’s asking you to do something that makes you feel uncomfortable and we will make sure it never happens again.”
“Oh good! Do I have to keep going to that class?”
“No. You don’t have to keep going.”
And then I sent an email to the studio and pulled them out of class.
Having a class without great instruction isn’t ideal. Choreography that sexualizes toddler and young children is unacceptable. But training kids to ignore their inner voice about things pertaining to their bodies that make them uncomfortable is downright dangerous. I want to teach my kids to LISTEN to their intuition, not be taught to ignore it.
God forbid my kids encounter someone who would want to cause them harm. I don’t like to think about it and you probably don’t want to dwell on it either. But let’s get real: sexual abuse happens. It happens all the time. While we can’t protect our children from everything no matter how vigilant we are, we can help them avoid dangers by teaching them to pay attention if they feel uncomfortable about what someone is asking them to do with their body–even if that person is a teacher or someone they think they should be able to trust. And to tell a parent about it immediately.
So we didn’t go back. My five-year-old started Jiu Jitsu the next week and is the fiercest little ninja on the mat, or in her words, “warrior princess.” She loves it and I adore watching her love it.
I know there are good teachers and good studios out there (although few and far between) that teach beautiful movement that’s respectful of their students and of ballet itself. I’ve taught for amazing studios like that and trained with them. But I’d really appreciate it if dance culture could just STOP sexualizing young girls so my daughters could enjoy pursuing all their interests. I’m trying to put together a free community ballet class so they can at least keep up their training a little bit and have fun with some other kids–although, admittedly, dance class isn’t as exciting if your mom is the teacher.
Someday I hope we can find a good studio. But until then, we’re gonna pass. And in the meantime my warrior princesses will have some training in martial arts in case they’re ever asked to do something with their bodies that makes their internal radar go off again. I would watch out. Though they be but little, they are fierce.
Comments
Jayne says
I totally agree with you Haley. It’s so disappointing that this has become the norm in ballet schools.
When I learned ballet from the early 70’s -mid 80’s, it was about the form & the steps & beauty. We wore ballet costumes & danced to classical music. and had a real pianist accompanying our classes.
I am now a costume designer, as my knees refused to let me continue to my dream of a professional ballet career in my late teens. I love contemporary ballet & I love what they did in ‘Centre Stage’, using contemporary music, but the sexualisation of children & young teens in dance classes is completely inappropriate.
I stopped working with one director after I was expected to recreate a similar design as the professional show, for our high school production of Chicago. I have no idea how this choice of musical was allowed at a Baptist school to begin with, however I was assured I could design tasteful costumes, but as the rehearsal period progressed I was ‘encouraged’ to make the costumes skimpier & more inappropriate. I ended up breaking down in tears in front of the students that were balking at sheer skimpy costumes.
I’m glad your beautiful girls understand what real ballet is, & it’s not shaking your bootie.
Nicola says
This is exactly why we decided to put our daughter in karate instead of dance. We found a really great dojo that focuses on empowering their kids and building their character and making them responsible members of the community. I couldn’t’ find a dance studio in my area that wasn’t competitive and strict with even their youngest students (2 and 3 year olds). My daughter’s turning four and has started asking to go to dance class. While I know dance can be fun I know it’s also a body issues minefield and I wouldn’t want her to loose all the self confidence she’s built up! We’d have to look outside our area to find a place if she continues asking.
Haley says
We really love our jiu jitsu academy! I’m grateful we found something else for them to enjoy, but I’m just so sad for them to miss out on ballet. But yes, good point about body issues. I had the most WONDERFUL ballet company to grow up in that nurtured their dancers and promoted healthy body image. But that’s not typical.
Elizabeth says
Good for you, Haley. I hope you explained to the school exactly why you were pulling them out. That’s so inappropriate, I am just…the mind boggles.
Haley says
I did! I sent them a long email….to which they never replied.
Heather Sleightholm says
I know this feeling well! We switched studios when my 4 year old was expected to wear a ‘hair fall’ (a fake acryllic curly ponytail) for her dance numbers. I told the teacher “yeah, no….I’ll just curl her hair.” But I was disturbed that we were expected to not only paint them up in makeup but also add fake hair. When I was in dance, you got two (very very tightly braided!) french braids tucked up at the ends and that was all you needed! We ended up quitting dance all together when by first grade she was expected to commit several nights a week to dance and also do competitions. It was just all TOO MUCH. I hate that every activity these days wants to be the only and all-consuming activity of every kid’s life. I think thats a big part of how kids get stressed and burned out so much.
Haley says
Oh my. And yes to the overdoing everything with competitions, etc at a young age. I didn’t start dancing with a company when I was 12 and I was homeschooled during middle school so that allowed me mornings to sleep in, etc after late rehearsals. Otherwise it would have felt like a LOT.
BridgetAnn says
Sexualization of children aside- which is, of course, a MAJOR problem- it seems like what happened is also indicatory of a society that is constantly settling for the lowest common denominator, with skill sets increasingly including some modern twist or time-saving aspect. Does the teacher even know ballet? Teach ballet and have a separate rumba class, if you want that. I once taught a Latin class to underprivileged students that had something about including ebonics in the job description. What? I’m teaching Latin! Why must the piano recital include a Snoopy song or the knitting class be “speed knitting’?
That would be great if you could teach your girls ballet. At some point, you may be remembered as one of the ones who held strong and passed on a great tradition when (almost) no one else did… 🙂
Haley says
There’s a community space I could use to teach a neighborhood class….I just need to figure out where to find that extra time to prepare and teach!
Ginny says
I worry about this, too. My girls are in a homeschool arts program, and honestly, I’m a little concerned about some of the things I’ve seen (not with the dance portion, so much, but with the lyrics of some of the songs my six year old is learning in her music class). What in the world is wrong with letting littles be little?
Haley says
Ugh. Why does it have to be so hard to preserve just a few years of carefree childhood?
Elizabeth Anne says
This happened in my son’s acrobatics class. He was so excited to do circus-like flips and gymnastics but the class turned out to be training for a big performance in which the guys had to take their shirts off and swing them in the air. We were out of there.
Haley says
Oh. My. Word. I don’t even know what to say!
Mindy says
What a nightmare! You totally did the right thing. I always wanted to take ballet, but there was no good place where I lived. I took tap dancing and tumbling, and quit forever, at age 12, over my discomfort about the way one of the male teachers grabbed me by the crotch when he was supposedly spotting me.
Haley says
I’m so sorry!
Jen says
Do you have any professional dance companies in your town? I will only have my daughter take at a school affiliated with a professional dance co for this reason (and for the fact that I want her learning proper dance technique). We have taken for 4 yrs at a professional school. There is none of this, no make up, no competitions. Professional schools don’t do this. Ma and Pa dance schools do! I hope you find a school linked to a professional company for your daughter!
Haley says
Nope. This one was supposedly the closest to professional in town. It’s surprising because our former town was twice as big but had 4 or 5 professional companies! We don’t even have one 🙁
Lauren says
YES. I am a dance teacher at a small studio (in MA) – we don’t compete and all of our choreography and songs are age appropriate and family friendly. It’s about teaching kids the art of dance… there are so many ways to move that don’t involve sexualized movements! It saddens me when I see studios where the littles are either not learning much or are learning things that are totally not age appropriate. We need a major overhaul of the dance culture!
Haley says
Want to move to my town? 😉
Jessica says
Good for you for affirming her inner voice! Good dance schools with age appropriate costumes, coreography and body image are hard to find. We have been so fortunate in ours, been there four years, and I dread having to find a new one when we move this summer. 😢
Darci says
I work as a toddler teacher at a daycare/preschool. Many of the teachers are fond of the phrase “you don’t tell your teacher no.” I understand the sentiment because a defiant toddler yelling no when you ask them to please not climb on the table is not acceptable but I can’t support that phrase. It’s teaching our children as young as 1 or 2 that if someone is in a position of authority you can’t tell them no. I feel that unfortunately this is a dangerous thing to teach them. I haven’t yet found a phrase to replace it but so far I’ve been trying to use “you know the rules and must follow them.” It’s a very scary balancing act to face as both a teacher and a mom, teaching both respect for adults and authority but also the right to be safe.
Haley says
That’s so tricky, Darci! I really like your phrase about knowing the rules and following them, I think that’s so wise.
Christy says
Good for you, Haley! You are right. It has gotten out of control. Thank you for encouraging her internal radar! Our girls and our boys need to hear this message! We quickly learn to silence and/or ignore it in an effort to not make waves, appear difficult, etc. It seems like you might have second guessed your own instincts using such logic and I want to encourage you to always follow them.
I can recommend two great resources. The first is a book I read nearly 20 years ago when I started this motherhood journey, and the message has always stayed with me. It is The Gift of Fear by Gavin DeBecker. The second is a podcast I heard last week, interviewing a woman who was sexually abused for many years and has come out of the darkness to help a new generation. Check out the Jocko Podcast # 70. (He also happens to be a Jiu Jitsu fan so he’d give you kudos for that!)
Thanks for reminding all of us to trust our instincts, especially our mommy radar!!
FranR says
“And then I sent an email to the studio and pulled them out of class.” … an email?? WHY?? I think I appreciate your measured response, but it very likely didn’t make a dent in the psyche of the instructresses.
My “Y” response: calmly, but forcefully, take myself to the studio and ‘splain (face-2-face), in frank and direct/plain language, why my daughters will no longer be part of their “booty” class. There’s more… but I think you see the principle here.
Haley says
The email was directed to the owner of the studio, not the instructor. If she has no problem losing students over this, then I doubt talking to the teacher would change much, but sure, maybe that would have been better.
CathyK says
Haley, if your girls or boy ever want to try out gymnastics, I highly recommend Sokol in West. My daughter did gym there from age 7 or 8 all the way up to helping coach in college. VERY family oriented and age appropriate. Also, strong Czech Catholic roots.
Kerry Bevens says
When I owned my dance studio (years before my daughter) I had trouble inforcing my guildlones for dance and costumes……….The younger teachers probably hated me for it. I didn’t even let the preteens dance to Jail House Rock – Why celebrate being in jail? It is amazing what is now seem as appropriate. I now teach at a professional studio that has none of this nonsense.
Catherine says
Oh I am sad for you that you’re stuck with the mainstream dance norm near you. We are so, so lucky to have an awesome studio a half block away that doesn’t compete in those awful shows and focuses on proper technique. They have them wear class leotards with a simple tutu for recitals with simple makeup, no glitter, and no booty shaking (they even banned “booty shorts” in the studio for the older girls, insisting on leotards).
We left the park district after being at a recital where 7 year olds were twerking to Cruella DeVille… No joke, it was awful.
Maybe you’re being called to open a children’s dance company? 😉 I’ve always enjoyed reading about your experience in ballet and dance. You would be a gift to your community!
Rose says
Might I recommend a form of dance that’s pretty much impossible to sexualize — Irish step dancing! You don’t move your body from the waist up AT ALL and the costumes are usually very modest. There is the whole other issue of beauty pageant type hair, makeup and tanning at feisanna (competitions) these days, but that’s why I personally stick with non-competitive dancing. The schools are harder to find but they are out there. I have found Irish dance to be very popular among homeschoolers because of the modesty issue.